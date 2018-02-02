Market Overview

6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2018 9:56am   Comments
  • Bernstein lowered the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $195 to $170. Apple shares closed at $167.78 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) price target from $10 to $12. Viavi shares closed at $8.67 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc raised Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) price target from $170 to $195. Mastercard shares closed at $172.93 on Thursday.
  • Susquehanna increased the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,250 to $1,475. Alphabet shares closed at $1,181.59 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1.200 to $1,700. Amazon Air shares closed at $1,390.00 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $125 to $140. Visa shares closed at $125.72 on Thursday.

