5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2018 10:12am   Comments
  • Leerink Swann increased the price target for Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) from $177 to $184. Stryker shares closed at $168.45 on Tuesday.
  • Loop Capital cut Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $200 to $195. Disney shares closed at $110.11 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham lowered the price target for Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from $74 to $67. Adient shares closed at $66.29 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc raised Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) price target from $134 to $152. Electronic Arts shares closed at $118.70 on Tuesday.
  • Leerink Swann boosted the price target on Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $250 to $276. Illumina shares closed at $241.18 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

