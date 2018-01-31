5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Leerink Swann increased the price target for Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) from $177 to $184. Stryker shares closed at $168.45 on Tuesday.
- Loop Capital cut Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $200 to $195. Disney shares closed at $110.11 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham lowered the price target for Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from $74 to $67. Adient shares closed at $66.29 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) price target from $134 to $152. Electronic Arts shares closed at $118.70 on Tuesday.
- Leerink Swann boosted the price target on Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $250 to $276. Illumina shares closed at $241.18 on Tuesday.
