Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2018 10:29am   Comments
Share:
  • Needham raised Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) price target from $45 to $50. Intel shares closed at $45.30 on Thursday.
  • Stifel increased the price target for United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) from $124 to $146. United Technologies shares closed at $137.75 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright boosted the price target for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $340 to $363. Biogen shares closed at $353.74 on Thursday.
  • Cowen cut Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) price target from $117 to $110. Western Digital shares closed at $87.99 on Thursday.
  • Drexel Hamilton boosted the price target on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) from $60 to $63. Maxim Integrated shares closed at $55.12 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + INTC)

Intel Upgraded As Valuation Fears Dissipate
Slowing Down? Economy Brakes Slightly In Q4 But Earnings Keep Impressing
The Market In 5 Minutes: GDP, Intel's Beat, XFL's Return, Bitcoin And Japan
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Third Blockchain ETF Debuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on INTC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.