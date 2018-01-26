5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Needham raised Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) price target from $45 to $50. Intel shares closed at $45.30 on Thursday.
- Stifel increased the price target for United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) from $124 to $146. United Technologies shares closed at $137.75 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright boosted the price target for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $340 to $363. Biogen shares closed at $353.74 on Thursday.
- Cowen cut Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) price target from $117 to $110. Western Digital shares closed at $87.99 on Thursday.
- Drexel Hamilton boosted the price target on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) from $60 to $63. Maxim Integrated shares closed at $55.12 on Thursday.
