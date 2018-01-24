5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- BTIG Research raised Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $225 to $330. Netflix shares closed at $250.29 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho increased the price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) from $96 to $107. Texas Instruments shares closed at $119.89 on Tuesday.
- Stifel cut the price target for Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from $26 to $24. Finisar shares closed at $19.51 on Tuesday.
- Needham boosted World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) price target from $25 to $38. WWE shares closed at $33.35 on Tuesday.
- Benchmark Company raised the price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) from $100 to $105. New Oriental Education shares closed at $90.10 on Tuesday.
