Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2018 9:43am   Comments
Share:
  • BTIG Research raised Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $225 to $330. Netflix shares closed at $250.29 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho increased the price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) from $96 to $107. Texas Instruments shares closed at $119.89 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel cut the price target for Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from $26 to $24. Finisar shares closed at $19.51 on Tuesday.
  • Needham boosted World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) price target from $25 to $38. WWE shares closed at $33.35 on Tuesday.
  • Benchmark Company raised the price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) from $100 to $105. New Oriental Education shares closed at $90.10 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FNSR + EDU)

40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.4%; ResMed Shares Rise On Earnings Beat
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Netflix Climbs Following Q4 Results; Insmed Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Johnson & Johnson Beats Q4 Views
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NFLX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.