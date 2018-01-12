5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Mizuho raised Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) price target from $12 to $18. Horizon Pharma shares closed at $15.09 on Thursday.
- Maxim Group boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $193 to $204. Apple shares closed at $175.28 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright cut the price target for Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) from $10 to $3. Lipocine shares closed at $1.87 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research raised the price target on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from $25 to $30. Twitter shares closed at $24.35 on Thursday.
- Imperial Capital increased the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $63 to $65. Delta Air shares closed at $58.52 on Thursday.
