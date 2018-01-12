Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2018 10:11am   Comments
Share:
  • Mizuho raised Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) price target from $12 to $18. Horizon Pharma shares closed at $15.09 on Thursday.
  • Maxim Group boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $193 to $204. Apple shares closed at $175.28 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright cut the price target for Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) from $10 to $3. Lipocine shares closed at $1.87 on Thursday.
  • BTIG Research raised the price target on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from $25 to $30. Twitter shares closed at $24.35 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital increased the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $63 to $65. Delta Air shares closed at $58.52 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + DAL)

22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Apple, Avis, Delta, United: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 12
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Lipocine Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Delta Air Lines Tops Q4 Estimates
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HZNP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.