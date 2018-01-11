5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Maxim Group raised Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) price target from $240 to $250. Domino's shares closed at $200.09 on Wednesday.
- Stifel boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,313 to $1,425. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,254.33 on Wednesday.
- Telsey Advisory cut the price target for SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) from $24 to $18. SUPERVALU shares closed at $16.94 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital raised the price target on American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from $47 to $53. American Airlines shares closed at $53.78 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley increased the price target for Visteon Corp (NYSE: VC) from $140 to $162. Visteon shares closed at $136.00 on Wednesday.
