5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2018 10:02am   Comments
  • Chardan Capital cut Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) price target from $2.50 to $2. Axovant Sciences shares closed at $2.38 on Tuesday.
  • Williams Capital lowered the price target for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from $204 to $175. Acuity Brands shares closed at $157.95 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory boosted the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $65 to $75. Target shares closed at $69.14 on Tuesday.
  • Pivotal Research Group raised the price target on Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) from $10 to $13. Crocs shares closed at $13.50 on Tuesday.
  • Maxim Group cut the price target for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) from $97 to $83. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $43.99 on Tuesday.

