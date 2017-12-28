5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Canaccord Genuity lowered Royal Gold, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: RGLD) price target from $109 to $99. Royal Gold shares closed at $86.73 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) from $58 to $65. Robert Half shares closed at $55.43 on Wednesday.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased the price target for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGII) from $67 to $71. Argo Group shares closed at $60.55 on Wednesday.
- Guggenheim raised the price target on Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) from $29 to $31. Sonic shares closed at $28.39 on Wednesday.
- Roth Capital boosted the price target for Air Industries Group Inc (NYSE: AIRI) from $1.75 to $2. Air Industries shares closed at $1.65 on Wednesday.
