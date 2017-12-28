Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2017 10:14am   Comments
Share:
  • Canaccord Genuity lowered Royal Gold, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: RGLD) price target from $109 to $99. Royal Gold shares closed at $86.73 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) from $58 to $65. Robert Half shares closed at $55.43 on Wednesday.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased the price target for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGII) from $67 to $71. Argo Group shares closed at $60.55 on Wednesday.
  • Guggenheim raised the price target on Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) from $29 to $31. Sonic shares closed at $28.39 on Wednesday.
  • Roth Capital boosted the price target for Air Industries Group Inc (NYSE: AIRI) from $1.75 to $2. Air Industries shares closed at $1.65 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGII + AIRI)

The Market In 5 Minutes: South Korea Cracks Down On Crypto, Tim Cook's Big Payday, Jobless Claims Steady
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 28, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on RGLD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.