5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley raised Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) price target from $54 to $58. Five Below shares closed at $67.47 on Tuesday.
- Northcoast Research boosted the price target for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) from $43 to $49. Avis Budget shares closed at $44.74 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush increased the price target for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) from $213 to $232. United Therapeutics shares closed at $150.03 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America raised the price target on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $80 to $89. Lululemon shares closed at $79.40 on Tuesday.
- Compass Point cut the price target for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) from $14.5 to $13.5. Callaway Golf shares closed at $15.06 on Tuesday.
