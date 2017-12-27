Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2017 9:42am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley raised Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) price target from $54 to $58. Five Below shares closed at $67.47 on Tuesday.
  • Northcoast Research boosted the price target for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) from $43 to $49. Avis Budget shares closed at $44.74 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush increased the price target for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) from $213 to $232. United Therapeutics shares closed at $150.03 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America raised the price target on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $80 to $89. Lululemon shares closed at $79.40 on Tuesday.
  • Compass Point cut the price target for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) from $14.5 to $13.5. Callaway Golf shares closed at $15.06 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAR + ELY)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 27, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Consumer Confidence, Pending Home Sales Data
ICYMI: Beleaguered Biotech, Funko Shares In A Funk, And Auto Stocks
Morgan Stanley On Autos: Expect Autonomous 'Noise,' 'Idiosyncratic' Returns
Avis, Freeport-McMoRan, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 14
Fast Money Picks For November 22
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FIVE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.