5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- DA Davidson raised Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) price target from $68 to $78. Nike shares closed at $63.29 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) from $8 to $5. Agile Therapeutics shares closed at $2.52 on Friday.
- Mizuho Securities lowered the price target for Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from $55 to $52. Southern shares closed at $48.50 on Friday.
- Needham & Company cut the price target on Corium International Inc (NASDAQ: CORI) from $16 to $14. Corium shares closed at $10.31 on Friday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Knoll Inc (NYSE: KNL) from $23 to $26. Knoll shares closed at $22.04 on Friday.
