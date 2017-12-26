Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2017 9:42am   Comments
  • DA Davidson raised Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) price target from $68 to $78. Nike shares closed at $63.29 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) from $8 to $5. Agile Therapeutics shares closed at $2.52 on Friday.
  • Mizuho Securities lowered the price target for Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from $55 to $52. Southern shares closed at $48.50 on Friday.
  • Needham & Company cut the price target on Corium International Inc (NASDAQ: CORI) from $16 to $14. Corium shares closed at $10.31 on Friday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Knoll Inc (NYSE: KNL) from $23 to $26. Knoll shares closed at $22.04 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

