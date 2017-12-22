5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Stifel raised Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) price target from $63 to $68. Paychex shares closed at $68.64 on Thursday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from $125 to $112. Sempra Energy shares closed at $106.91 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target for Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $151 to $180. Accenture shares closed at $154.20 on Thursday.
- Jefferies raised the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $185 to $200. Domino's shares closed at $188.39 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) from $41 to $45. Conagra shares closed at $37.85 on Thursday.
