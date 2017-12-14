Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2017 11:13am   Comments
  • UBS raised Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $59 to $63. Target shares closed at $62.67 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer lowered the price target for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $33 to $30. Gap shares closed at $34.26 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank increased the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $61 to $76. Nike shares closed at $64.30 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray raised the price target on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $175 to $185. McDonald's shares closed at $173.55 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) price target from $5 to $11. Finish Line shares closed at $11.71 on Wednesday.

