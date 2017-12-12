5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- JP Morgan lowered General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) price target from $225 to $215. General Dynamics shares closed at $199.64 on Monday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from $58 to $65. Abbott shares closed at $54.94 on Monday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) from $33 to $37. Conagra shares closed at $37.24 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target on Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) from $33 to $40. Zayo Group shares closed at $35.30 on Monday.
- JP Morgan raised Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) price target from $317 to $355. Northrop Grumman shares closed at $304.56 on Monday.
