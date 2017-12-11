Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2017 9:48am   Comments
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from $58 to $113. bluebird shares closed at $171.15 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $139 to $165. Accenture shares closed at $150.53 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc increased GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) price target from $62 to $80. GrubHub shares closed at $68.22 on Friday.
  • Citi lowered the price target on Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from $124 to $113. Kimberly Clark shares closed at $120.11 on Friday.
  • Cowen raised Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) price target from $43 to $51. Hologic shares closed at $42.69 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

