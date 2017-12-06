7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- UBS raised the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $750 to $810. AutoZone shares closed at $712.76 on Tuesday.
- Stifel boosted the price target for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from $28 to $33. G-III Apparel shares closed at $34.30 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo increased Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) price target from $42 to $54. Toll Brothers shares closed at $46.93 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray boosted the price target on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) from $36 to $42. AeroVironment shares closed at $43.25 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies lowered Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) price target from $74 to $67. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $52.89 on Tuesday.
- Cowen raised First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) price target from $66 to $77. First Solar shares closed at $61.21 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) from $73 to $65. Henry Schein shares closed at $71.10 on Tuesday.
