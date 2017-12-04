5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- BMO Capital boosted the price target on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $40 to $45. eBay shares closed at $35.20 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from $125 to $135. UPS shares closed at $120.31 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer boosted the price target for Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $275 to $300. Broadcom shares closed at $271.56 on Friday.
- BMO Capital increased Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) price target from $45 to $48. Ball shares closed at $39.74 on Friday.
- Needham & Company raised CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) price target from $79 to $85. CVS Health shares closed at $75.12 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target Changes
