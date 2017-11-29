Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 9:37am   Comments
  • Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from $140 to $135. Autodesk shares closed at $129.95 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) from $125 to $157. Buffalo Wild Wings shares closed at $155.60 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel increased Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) price target from $16 to $19. Marvell Technology shares closed at $23.27 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NASDAQ: WMT) from $92 to $96. Wal-Mart shares closed at $96.77 on Tuesday.
  • Citi lowered PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) price target from $81 to $75. PACCAR shares closed at $68.53 on Tuesday.

