4 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Stifel boosted the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $118 to $150. VMware shares closed at $124.22 on Friday.

Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $39 to $55. Micron shares closed at $49.68 on Friday.

Cowen increased the price target on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from $145 to $150. PVH shares closed at $135.47 on Friday.

Morgan Stanley cut Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) price target from $204 to $194. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $191.48 on Friday.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Leerink Partners lowered the price target for Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from $156 to $120.

