5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2017 10:14am   Comments
  • KeyBanc raised Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) price target from $33 to $39. Cisco shares closed at $34.11 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $65 to $62. Target shares closed at $54.16 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital increased NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) price target from $43 to $62. NetApp shares closed at $45.82 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from $128 to $136. Autodesk shares closed at $124.02 on Wednesday.
  • Citi boosted the price target on RH (NYSE: RH) from $76 to $111. RH shares closed at $83.30 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

