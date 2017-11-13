Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2017 10:04am   Comments
  • Susquehanna raised J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) price target from $110 to $127. Smucker shares closed at $104.12 on Friday.
  • Stifel cut the price target for Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) from $149 to $115. Equifax shares closed at $108.74 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $135 to $200. NVIDIA shares closed at $216.14 on Friday.
  • Mizuho Securities raised salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $110 to $120. salesforce.com shares closed at $105.24 on Friday.
  • MKM Partners boosted the price target on Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from $48 to $55. Yelp shares closed at $45.98 on Friday.

