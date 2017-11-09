5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Imperial Capital raised Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) price target from $28 to $33. Planet Fitness shares closed at $30.03 on Wednesday.
- Needham & Company boosted the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $30 to $45. Square shares closed at $36.71 on Wednesday.
- Barclays increased the price target for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $38 to $52. NetApp shares closed at $45.33 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) price target from $10 to $4. Meet Group shares closed at $3.45 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $14 to $11. Snap shares closed at $12.91 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
