5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Jefferies raised Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $215 to $225. Facebook shares closed at $182.66 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from $122 to $134. Estee Lauder shares closed at $122.12 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from $250 to $221. Allergan shares closed at $184.58 on Wednesday.
- UBS increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $190 to $208. Facebook shares closed at $182.66 on Wednesday.
- Baird raised the price target on Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from $37 to $44. Yelp shares closed at $46.03 on Wednesday.
