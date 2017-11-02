Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2017 9:54am   Comments
Share:
  • Jefferies raised Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $215 to $225. Facebook shares closed at $182.66 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from $122 to $134. Estee Lauder shares closed at $122.12 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from $250 to $221. Allergan shares closed at $184.58 on Wednesday.
  • UBS increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $190 to $208. Facebook shares closed at $182.66 on Wednesday.
  • Baird raised the price target on Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from $37 to $44. Yelp shares closed at $46.03 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGN + EL)

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Plantronics Rises After Strong Q2 Results; Frontier Communications Shares Plummet
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: 3D Systems Drops After Q3 Miss; Emerge Energy Services Shares Gain
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Estee Lauder Tops Q3 Expectations
11 Technical Levels Discussed On Wednesday's PreMarket Prep
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FB

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.