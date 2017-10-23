5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Citi raised Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) price target from $140 to $149. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $142.40 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from $78 to $75. Schlumberger shares closed at $63.15 on Friday.
- UBS lowered the price target for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from $31 to $24. General Electric shares closed at $23.83 on Friday.
- Jefferies boosted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $180 to $230. NVIDIA shares closed at $196.90 on Friday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target on Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) from $148 to $156. Honeywell shares closed at $145.35 on Friday.
