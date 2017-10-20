5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Barclays raised Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) price target from $333 to $370. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $357.46 on Thursday.
- Susquehanna increased the price target for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) from $34 to $38. Skechers shares closed at $24.03 on Thursday.
- JPMorgan lowered the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $200 to $195. Tesla shares closed at $351.81 on Thursday.
- Citi boosted Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) price target from $62 to $73. Lululemon shares closed at $60.09 on Thursday.
- Stifel raised the price target on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $61 to $70. Paypal shares closed at $67.25 on Thursday.
