Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2017 9:41am   Comments
Share:
  • Barclays raised Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) price target from $333 to $370. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $357.46 on Thursday.
  • Susquehanna increased the price target for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) from $34 to $38. Skechers shares closed at $24.03 on Thursday.
  • JPMorgan lowered the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $200 to $195. Tesla shares closed at $351.81 on Thursday.
  • Citi boosted Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) price target from $62 to $73. Lululemon shares closed at $60.09 on Thursday.
  • Stifel raised the price target on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $61 to $70. Paypal shares closed at $67.25 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISRG + LULU)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 20, 2017
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Decline Ahead Of Existing-Home Sales Report
8 Stocks To Watch For October 20, 2017
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
10 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on ISRG

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.