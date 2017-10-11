Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 9:37am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $1,100 to $1.350. Amazon.com shares closed at $987.20 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen boosted Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) price target from $86 to $94. Wal-Mart shares closed at $84.13 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs increased the price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) from $65 to $72. Bristol-Myers shares closed at $65.13 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $62 to $76. Paypal shares closed at $66.04 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from $190 to $235. Facebook shares closed at $171.59 on Tuesday.

