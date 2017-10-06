5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) from $95 to $85. Walgreens shares closed at $76.95 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital raised Costco Wholesale Corporation. (NASDAQ: COST) price target from $184 to $190. Costco shares closed at $167.07 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank cut Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) price target from $42 to $38. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $35.19 on Thursday.
- Guggenheim boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $210 to $225. Netflix shares closed at $194.39 on Thursday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target on Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from $35 to $33. Synchrony Financial shares closed at $31.66 on Thursday.
