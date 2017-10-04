5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from $55 to $59. Paychex shares closed at $61.99 on Tuesday.
- BTIG raised Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) price target from $42 to $45. Mylan shares closed at $32.53 on Tuesday.
- UBS boosted Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $190 to $225. Netflix shares closed at $179.19 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from $95 to $87. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $77.82 on Tuesday.
- Baird increased the price target on Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) from $16 to $18. Amicus Therapeutics shares closed at $14.87 on Tuesday.
