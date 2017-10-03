Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2017 11:32am   Comments
Share:
  • Bank of America increased the price target for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from $40 to $57. General Motors shares rose 2.5 percent to trade at $ 43.19 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) price target from $64 to $77. Paypal shares rose 0.15 percent to trade at $64.28.
  • Jefferies boosted Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) price target from $75 to $82. Tyson shares gained 1.04 percent to $71.73 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Loop Capital cut the price target for Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) from $15 to $12. Tile Shop shares dipped 36.5 percent to trade at $8.38.
  • Susquehanna lowered the price target on MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from $38 to $33. MGM shares fell 0.16 percent to $30.72 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + MGM)

Auto Sales Ramp Up In September Buoyed By Labor Day Boost
Excitement Around The Future Of GM May Already Be Priced Into The Stock
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2017
GM Shares Deserve A Higher Multiple, Bank Of America Argues In Upgrade Note
The Market In 5 Minutes: Tesla Deliveries, Goldman Sachs And Bitcoin
Is GM Finally Getting The Props It Deserves?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on GM
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.