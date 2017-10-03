5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Bank of America increased the price target for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from $40 to $57. General Motors shares rose 2.5 percent to trade at $ 43.19 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Deutsche Bank raised Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) price target from $64 to $77. Paypal shares rose 0.15 percent to trade at $64.28.
- Jefferies boosted Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) price target from $75 to $82. Tyson shares gained 1.04 percent to $71.73 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Loop Capital cut the price target for Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) from $15 to $12. Tile Shop shares dipped 36.5 percent to trade at $8.38.
- Susquehanna lowered the price target on MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from $38 to $33. MGM shares fell 0.16 percent to $30.72 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
