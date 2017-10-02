5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from $190 to $195. Facebook shares closed at $170.87 on Friday.
- Jefferies cut PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) price target from $133 to $108. PepsiCo shares closed at $111.43 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) price target from $62 to $163. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $117.49 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $181 to $200. NVIDIA shares closed at $178.77 on Friday.
- Susquehanna boosted the price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $169 to $193. Constellation shares closed at $199.45 on Friday.
