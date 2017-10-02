Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2017 10:00am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from $190 to $195. Facebook shares closed at $170.87 on Friday.
  • Jefferies cut PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) price target from $133 to $108. PepsiCo shares closed at $111.43 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) price target from $62 to $163. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $117.49 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $181 to $200. NVIDIA shares closed at $178.77 on Friday.
  • Susquehanna boosted the price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $169 to $193. Constellation shares closed at $199.45 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALNY + FB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2017
Tech Tempts, But Valuations Look High
The Market In 5 Minutes: Tragedy Rocks The Vegas Strip
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Todd Gordon's Facebook Trade
'PE FANG' Is The New 'FANG,' Says Internet Analyst Mark Mahaney
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on FB
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.