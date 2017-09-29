5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- BMO Capital increased the price target for Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $130 to $140. Accenture shares declined 0.54 percent to trade at $135.61 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Deutsche Bank raised Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) price target from $305 to $340. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.05 percent to $308.98 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- UBS raised Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) price target from $149 to $174. Wynn Resorts shares gained 3.49 percent to trade at $149.42.
- Stifel boosted the price target for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) from $95 to $103. McCormick shares rose 1.41 percent to $103.08 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Citi raised the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $185 to $210. NVIDIA shares rose 1.75 percent to trade at $178.75.
