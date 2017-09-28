5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Cowen increased the price target for HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) from $69 to $76. HubSpot shares closed at $80.20 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $215 to $220. Facebook shares closed at $167.68 on Wednesday.
- Barclays raised Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) price target from $57 to $60. Abbott shares closed at $52.15 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from $90 to $62. DexCom shares closed at $67.47 on Wednesday.
- UBS lowered the price target on Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) from $4 to $3.50. Pier 1 Imports shares rose closed at $4.50 on Wednesday.
