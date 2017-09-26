Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2017 9:50am   Comments
Share:
  • BMO Capital raised Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) price target from $107 to $128. Red Hat shares closed at $105.76 on Monday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $170 to $180. Apple shares closed at $150.55 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) price target from $61 to $67. Citigroup shares closed at $70.84 on Monday.
  • Wedbush lowered the price target for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) from $40 to $36. Shake Shack shares closed at $33.61 on Monday.
  • Cowen boosted the price target on Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from $64 to $71. Altria shares rose closed at $63.79 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + C)

Apple's Suppliers Are Feeling The Heat Amid A Poor iPhone 8 Debut
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 25
Apple Should 'Absolutely' Be Bought At These Levels, Pro Says
Why Apple's Bet On A $1,000 Smartphone Will Likely Pay Off
Analyst: iPhone 8 Demand Bounced Back On Day 2
4 Pressing Questions About Apple's Slumping Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on RHT
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.