5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- BMO Capital raised Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) price target from $107 to $128. Red Hat shares closed at $105.76 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $170 to $180. Apple shares closed at $150.55 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) price target from $61 to $67. Citigroup shares closed at $70.84 on Monday.
- Wedbush lowered the price target for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) from $40 to $36. Shake Shack shares closed at $33.61 on Monday.
- Cowen boosted the price target on Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from $64 to $71. Altria shares rose closed at $63.79 on Monday.
