5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2017 9:38am   Comments
  • DA Davidson lowered JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) price target from $3.75 to $2.25. JAKKS Pacific shares closed at $3.15 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $34 to $25. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $22.74 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) price target from $96 to $123. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $113.84 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens lowered the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $620 to $550. AutoZone shares closed at $543.58 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital boosted the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $40 to $46. Micron shares closed at $35.97 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for JAKK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017DA DavidsonDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jul 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Jun 2017JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnHold

