5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- DA Davidson lowered JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) price target from $3.75 to $2.25. JAKKS Pacific shares closed at $3.15 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $34 to $25. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $22.74 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) price target from $96 to $123. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $113.84 on Wednesday.
- Stephens lowered the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $620 to $550. AutoZone shares closed at $543.58 on Wednesday.
- Loop Capital boosted the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $40 to $46. Micron shares closed at $35.97 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for JAKK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|DA Davidson
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underperform
|Jul 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Jun 2017
|Jefferies
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
