5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Stifel raised FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $216 to $221. FedEx shares closed at $216.00 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $175 to $180. Adobe shares closed at $156.60 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse increased Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) price target from $42 to $48. Progressive shares closed at $47.63 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna raised the price target for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from $11 to $17. Hibbett Sports shares closed at $13.15 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $37 to $42. Micron shares closed at $35.95 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for FDX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Sep 2017
|UBS
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Apr 2017
|Loop Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
