5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2017 9:41am   Comments
  • Stifel raised FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $216 to $221. FedEx shares closed at $216.00 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $175 to $180. Adobe shares closed at $156.60 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse increased Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) price target from $42 to $48. Progressive shares closed at $47.63 on Tuesday.
  • Susquehanna raised the price target for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from $11 to $17. Hibbett Sports shares closed at $13.15 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $37 to $42. Micron shares closed at $35.95 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for FDX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2017UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2017Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

