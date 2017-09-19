Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2017 9:49am   Comments
  • Maxim Group cut Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) price target from $160 to $145. Buffalo Wild Wings shares closed at $107.50 on Monday.
  • Susquehanna raised the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $40 to $50. Micron shares closed at $35.43 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) price target from $44 to $55. Michael Kors shares closed at $44.65 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $182 to $194. Apple shares closed at $158.67 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse increased the price target on Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $23 to $30. Gap shares closed at $27.90 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for BWLD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2017Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jul 2017WedbushUpgradesUnderperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BWLD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

