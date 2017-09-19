5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Maxim Group cut Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) price target from $160 to $145. Buffalo Wild Wings shares closed at $107.50 on Monday.
- Susquehanna raised the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $40 to $50. Micron shares closed at $35.43 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer boosted Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) price target from $44 to $55. Michael Kors shares closed at $44.65 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $182 to $194. Apple shares closed at $158.67 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse increased the price target on Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $23 to $30. Gap shares closed at $27.90 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for BWLD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jul 2017
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jul 2017
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
