5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Evercore ISI raised NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $180 to $250. NVIDIA shares closed at $169.40 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from $61 to $53. American Airlines shares closed at $46.19 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan boosted Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) price target from $60 to $66. Southwest shares closed at $54.35 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from $50 to $65. First Solar shares closed at $48.43 on Thursday.
- Stifel raised the price target on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $52 to $53. Oracle shares closed at $52.79 on Thursday.
