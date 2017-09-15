Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2017 9:58am   Comments
  • Evercore ISI raised NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $180 to $250. NVIDIA shares closed at $169.40 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from $61 to $53. American Airlines shares closed at $46.19 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan boosted Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) price target from $60 to $66. Southwest shares closed at $54.35 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from $50 to $65. First Solar shares closed at $48.43 on Thursday.
  • Stifel raised the price target on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $52 to $53. Oracle shares closed at $52.79 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017NomuraMaintainsReduce

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

