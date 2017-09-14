Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2017 9:44am   Comments
  • Barclays raised VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) price target from $109 to $130. VMware shares closed at $110.43 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan increased the price target for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) from $14.5 to $21. Beazer Homes shares closed at $15.03 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) price target from $12 to $14. Hertz Global shares closed at $23.93 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK) from $12 to $7. Opko Health shares closed at $6.47 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target on United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) from $38 to $40. United Natural Foods shares closed at $37.21 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for VMW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Sep 2017OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2017Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

