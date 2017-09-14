5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Barclays raised VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) price target from $109 to $130. VMware shares closed at $110.43 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan increased the price target for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) from $14.5 to $21. Beazer Homes shares closed at $15.03 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) price target from $12 to $14. Hertz Global shares closed at $23.93 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK) from $12 to $7. Opko Health shares closed at $6.47 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) from $38 to $40. United Natural Foods shares closed at $37.21 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for VMW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Barclays
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Sep 2017
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Sep 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
