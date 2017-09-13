5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Susquehanna raised Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) price target from $9 to $12. Finish Line shares closed at $9.74 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs increased the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $33 to $40. Micron shares closed at $34.29 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. boosted DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) price target from $60 to $80. DowDuPont shares closed at $68.52 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho lowered the price target for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from $70 to $40. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $36.45 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from $108 to $97. KLA-Tencor shares closed at $97.95 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for FINL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Susquehanna
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Positive
|Aug 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Aug 2017
|Baird
|Maintains
|Neutral
