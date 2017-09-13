Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2017 9:50am   Comments
  • Susquehanna raised Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) price target from $9 to $12. Finish Line shares closed at $9.74 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs increased the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $33 to $40. Micron shares closed at $34.29 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. boosted DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) price target from $60 to $80. DowDuPont shares closed at $68.52 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from $70 to $40. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $36.45 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from $108 to $97. KLA-Tencor shares closed at $97.95 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for FINL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive
Aug 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2017BairdMaintainsNeutral

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

