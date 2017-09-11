Market Overview

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2017 9:46am   Comments
  • BMO Capital boosted Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) price target from $29 to $32. Malibu Boats shares closed at $26.07 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) price target from $13 to $16. Allscripts Healthcare Brands shares closed at $13.05 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) from $25 to $20. Sabre shares closed at $17.69 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from $26 to $21. Kroger shares closed at $21.06 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from $50 to $53. GrubHub shares closed at $56.08 on Friday.
  • Jefferies lowered Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) price target from $63 to $49. Newell Brands shares closed at $44.04 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $20 to $17. Snap shares closed at $15.34 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for MBUU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Aug 2017KeyBancReinstatesOverweight
Aug 2017B. RileyDowngradesBuyNeutral

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

