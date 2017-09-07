5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley boosted FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) price target from $13 to $19. FireEye shares closed at $14.78 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham Research raised RH (NYSE: RH) price target from $46 to $88. RH shares closed at $49.42 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) from $22 to $14. Trivago shares closed at $12.49 on Wednesday.
- Citi cut the price target for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) from $52 to $47. Sealed Air shares closed at $43.44 on Wednesday.
- Guggenheim lowered the price target on Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $190 to $175. Expedia shares closed at $144.39 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for FEYE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Aug 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Aug 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
