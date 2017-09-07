Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2017 9:56am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley boosted FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) price target from $13 to $19. FireEye shares closed at $14.78 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham Research raised RH (NYSE: RH) price target from $46 to $88. RH shares closed at $49.42 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America lowered the price target for Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) from $22 to $14. Trivago shares closed at $12.49 on Wednesday.
  • Citi cut the price target for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) from $52 to $47. Sealed Air shares closed at $43.44 on Wednesday.
  • Guggenheim lowered the price target on Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $190 to $175. Expedia shares closed at $144.39 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for FEYE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Aug 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

Price Target Changes

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

