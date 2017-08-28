Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2017 9:59am   Comments
Share:
Related VMW
VMware Has Hit A 'Tipping Point,' Analyst Upgrades
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Related MGA
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2017
7 Stocks To Watch For August 11, 2017
  • Citi raised VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) price target from $124 to $136. VMware shares closed at $102.74 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) from $56 to $47. Magna International shares closed at $47.76 on Friday.
  • Instinet increased the price target for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) from $70 to $73. Signet shares closed at $62.68 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital boosted Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) price target from $22 to $25. Plains All American Pipeline shares closed at $20.19 on Friday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) from $45 to $40. U.S. Silica shares closed at $25.84 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for VMW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for VMW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGA + PAA)

The Market In 5 Minutes
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2017
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2017
Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
7 Stocks To Watch For August 11, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on VMW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.