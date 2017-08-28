5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Citi raised VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) price target from $124 to $136. VMware shares closed at $102.74 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) from $56 to $47. Magna International shares closed at $47.76 on Friday.
- Instinet increased the price target for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) from $70 to $73. Signet shares closed at $62.68 on Friday.
- BMO Capital boosted Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) price target from $22 to $25. Plains All American Pipeline shares closed at $20.19 on Friday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) from $45 to $40. U.S. Silica shares closed at $25.84 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for VMW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Aug 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
