5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2017 9:44am   Comments
Related PVH
  • Jefferies cut Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $89 to $75. Lowe's shares closed at $73.01 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from $126 to $138. PVH shares closed at $120.04 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) price target from $25 to $13. Teva shares closed at $16.49 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen cut the price target for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from $31 to $28. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $26.53 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from $64 to $60. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $43.40 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for LOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Aug 2017BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

