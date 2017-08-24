5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Jefferies cut Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $89 to $75. Lowe's shares closed at $73.01 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from $126 to $138. PVH shares closed at $120.04 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) price target from $25 to $13. Teva shares closed at $16.49 on Wednesday.
- Cowen cut the price target for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from $31 to $28. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $26.53 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from $64 to $60. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $43.40 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for LOW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Aug 2017
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
