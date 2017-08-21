Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2017 9:57am   Comments
  • Susquehanna lowered Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) price target from $15 to $11. Hibbett shares closed at $10.90 on Friday.
  • Stifel cut Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $325 to $270. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $244.20 on Friday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $75 to $60. Nike shares closed at $54.95 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from $110 to $115. Estee Lauder shares closed at $105.92 on Friday.
  • Baird cut the price target on Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from $65 to $37. Foot Locker shares closed at $34.38 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for HIBB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsUnderperform
Jul 2017BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Feb 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for HIBB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

