5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Susquehanna lowered Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) price target from $15 to $11. Hibbett shares closed at $10.90 on Friday.
- Stifel cut Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $325 to $270. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $244.20 on Friday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $75 to $60. Nike shares closed at $54.95 on Friday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from $110 to $115. Estee Lauder shares closed at $105.92 on Friday.
- Baird cut the price target on Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from $65 to $37. Foot Locker shares closed at $34.38 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for HIBB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Underperform
|Jul 2017
|Buckingham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Feb 2017
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
