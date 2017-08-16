5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Goldman Sachs lowered Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) price target from $49 to $30. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $26.87 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray cut Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) price target from $52 to $48. Coach shares closed at $40.64 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna lowered the price target for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from $119 to $100. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $87.08 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from $50 to $28. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $26.87 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from $97 to $90. TJX shares closed at $70.16 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for DKS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Aug 2017
|Buckingham
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Aug 2017
|RBC Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Sector Perform
