5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- UBS raised Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCE) price target from $46 to $50. Coca-Cola European Partners shares closed at $43.22 on Thursday.
- Bank of America cut Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $20 to $17. Snap shares closed at $13.77 on Thursday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) from $69 to $71. Perrigo shares closed at $76.84 on Thursday.
- Citi increased the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $180 to $185. NVIDIA shares closed at $164.74 on Thursday.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from $24 to $21. Macy's shares closed at $20.67 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for CCE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2017
|Citigroup
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Mar 2017
|Argus Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jan 2017
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
