5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2017 9:46am   Comments
  • UBS raised Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCE) price target from $46 to $50. Coca-Cola European Partners shares closed at $43.22 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America cut Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $20 to $17. Snap shares closed at $13.77 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) from $69 to $71. Perrigo shares closed at $76.84 on Thursday.
  • Citi increased the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $180 to $185. NVIDIA shares closed at $164.74 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from $24 to $21. Macy's shares closed at $20.67 on Thursday.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

