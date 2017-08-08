5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- H.C. Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) price target from $30 to $7. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.67 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) price target from $70 to $65. Foot Locker shares closed at $48.84 on Monday.
- Drexel Hamilton raised the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $44 to $47. Twilio shares closed at $30.53 on Monday.
- MKM Partners boosted the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,095 to $1,275. Amazon shares closed at $992.27 on Monday.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target for Depomed Inc (NASDAQ: DEPO) from $13 to $10. Depomed shares closed at $9.23 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for ZYNE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|H.C. Wainwright
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Mar 2017
|H.C. Wainwright
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Feb 2017
|Maxim Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
