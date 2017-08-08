Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2017 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Related ZYNE
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Related FL
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings
Barclays Says If Foot Locker Never Grows Again, It's Still Worth More Than It's Trading At Now
  • H.C. Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) price target from $30 to $7. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.67 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) price target from $70 to $65. Foot Locker shares closed at $48.84 on Monday.
  • Drexel Hamilton raised the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $44 to $47. Twilio shares closed at $30.53 on Monday.
  • MKM Partners boosted the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,095 to $1,275. Amazon shares closed at $992.27 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for Depomed Inc (NASDAQ: DEPO) from $13 to $10. Depomed shares closed at $9.23 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for ZYNE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017H.C. WainwrightDowngradesBuyNeutral
Mar 2017H.C. WainwrightReiteratesBuy
Feb 2017Maxim GroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZYNE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + DEPO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
These Were The Most Bought And Sold Stocks In July
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: Bullish Retail Investors Push IMX Above 7.0 For First Time
The Unstoppable Amazon; Robust Cash Flow Will Continue To Drive Investments In New Business Lines
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ZYNE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.