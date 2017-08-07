7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Baird raised Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) price target from $15 to $21. Kellogg shares closed at $17.15 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) price target from $43 to $59. GrubHub shares closed at $52.62 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $170 to $215. Illumina shares closed at $194.47 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) from $26 to $14. Echo Global Logistics shares closed at $14.80 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from $36 to $16. Teva shares closed at $20.60 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus increased Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) price target from $22 to $32. Brooks Automation shares closed at $22.60 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target on Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI) from $77 to $71. LSI shares closed at $72.52 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for SEM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Baird
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Mar 2017
|Benchmark
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jan 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
