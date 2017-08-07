Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2017 10:08am   Comments
Share:
Related SEM
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2017
Amid Threats Of Swamp Draining, Boom Times Loom For Lobby-Heavy Stocks
Related GRUB
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Stock Futures Flat; Apple, Marriott Rise Toward Buy Points (Investor's Business Daily)
  • Baird raised Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) price target from $15 to $21. Kellogg shares closed at $17.15 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) price target from $43 to $59. GrubHub shares closed at $52.62 on Friday.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $170 to $215. Illumina shares closed at $194.47 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) from $26 to $14. Echo Global Logistics shares closed at $14.80 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from $36 to $16. Teva shares closed at $20.60 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus increased Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) price target from $22 to $32. Brooks Automation shares closed at $22.60 on Friday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target on Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI) from $77 to $71. LSI shares closed at $72.52 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for SEM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Mar 2017BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2017Wells FargoDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SEM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRKS + ECHO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Echo Global Logistics Shares Downgraded To Sell
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 28, 2017
Back to Back for the NASDAQ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SEM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.