5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2017 9:53am   Comments
  • Jefferies lowered U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) price target from $65 to $45. U.S. Silica shares closed at $26.49 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel cut the price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from $64 to $57. MACOM Technology shares closed at $61.06 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) from $20 to $10. Big 5 Sporting shares closed at $10.95 on Tuesday.
  • UBS boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $170 to $180. Apple shares closed at $150.05 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies increased the price target for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) from $19 to $33. Lumber Liquidators shares closed at $33.59 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for SLCA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017Janney CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2017Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jan 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy

