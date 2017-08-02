5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Jefferies lowered U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) price target from $65 to $45. U.S. Silica shares closed at $26.49 on Tuesday.
- Stifel cut the price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from $64 to $57. MACOM Technology shares closed at $61.06 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) from $20 to $10. Big 5 Sporting shares closed at $10.95 on Tuesday.
- UBS boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $170 to $180. Apple shares closed at $150.05 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies increased the price target for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) from $19 to $33. Lumber Liquidators shares closed at $33.59 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for SLCA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2017
|Janney Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2017
|Evercore ISI Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jan 2017
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SLCA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
