5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Credit Suisse lowered Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) price target from $150 to $120. Buffalo Wild Wings shares closed at $122.65 on Wednesday.
- Stifel boosted the price target for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from $170 to $200. Facebook shares closed at $165.61 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $56 to $63. Paypal shares closed at $58.79 on Wednesday.
- JPMorgan boosted the price target for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from $46 to $51. United States Steel shares closed at $26.20 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse raised Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) price target from $200 to $300. Boeing shares closed at $233.45 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for BWLD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jul 2017
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Jul 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for BWLD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.