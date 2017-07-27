Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2017 10:43am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse lowered Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) price target from $150 to $120. Buffalo Wild Wings shares closed at $122.65 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel boosted the price target for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from $170 to $200. Facebook shares closed at $165.61 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $56 to $63. Paypal shares closed at $58.79 on Wednesday.
  • JPMorgan boosted the price target for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from $46 to $51. United States Steel shares closed at $26.20 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) price target from $200 to $300. Boeing shares closed at $233.45 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for BWLD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jul 2017WedbushUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Jul 2017BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BWLD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

