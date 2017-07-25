Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2017 10:01am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,050 to $1,040. Alphabet shares closed at $998.31 on Monday.
  • UBS cut the price target on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from $35 to $31. General Electric shares closed at $25.43 on Monday.
  • Bernstein boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $160 to $170. Apple shares closed at $152.09 on Monday.
  • Stifel raised Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) price target from $26 to $29. Werner shares closed at $29.20 on Monday.
  • Citi increased the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,135 to $1,180. Alphabet shares closed at $998.31 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for GOOGL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017Canaccord GenuityDowngradesBuyHold
Apr 2017BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Mar 2017Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

