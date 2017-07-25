5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley lowered Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,050 to $1,040. Alphabet shares closed at $998.31 on Monday.
- UBS cut the price target on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from $35 to $31. General Electric shares closed at $25.43 on Monday.
- Bernstein boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $160 to $170. Apple shares closed at $152.09 on Monday.
- Stifel raised Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) price target from $26 to $29. Werner shares closed at $29.20 on Monday.
- Citi increased the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,135 to $1,180. Alphabet shares closed at $998.31 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for GOOGL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2017
|Canaccord Genuity
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Apr 2017
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Mar 2017
|Loop Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
